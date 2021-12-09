Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $753,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,091 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,711 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,653 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $223.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.23. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.