Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $115.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.44. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

