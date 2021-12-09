Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 149 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $108.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day moving average is $129.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 292.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.71.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

