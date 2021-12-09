Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Insider Jeff Evanson Acquires 35,200 Shares

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) insider Jeff Evanson bought 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $47,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OTLK opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $4.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

