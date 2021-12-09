Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) CEO C Russell Trenary III Purchases 25,000 Shares

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) CEO C Russell Trenary III purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.
