Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) CEO C Russell Trenary III Purchases 25,000 Shares

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) CEO C Russell Trenary III purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 23.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 53,407 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 39.3% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,084,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 63.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,162 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.