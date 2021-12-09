Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OSMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist cut their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,601. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.41.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 138.76% and a negative return on equity of 81.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

