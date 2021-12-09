Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.62.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,595,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,511,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $111.95. 3,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,292. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.29. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.70%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

