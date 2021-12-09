Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $12.30 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $12,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.30.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.26. 10,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,327. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

