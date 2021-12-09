Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,073 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $534.73. 12,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,723. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $510.92 and its 200 day moving average is $441.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of -100.69 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.53 and a 12 month high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total value of $719,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

