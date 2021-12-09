Orion Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,244,838,000 after acquiring an additional 116,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ResMed by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,315,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,761,000 after buying an additional 51,363 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in ResMed by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,746,000 after buying an additional 139,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,633,000 after purchasing an additional 270,815 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD opened at $268.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.92. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. ResMed’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total transaction of $2,334,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,903 shares of company stock worth $12,241,097 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.13.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

