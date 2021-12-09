Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 2.8% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $340.80 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.13 and its 200-day moving average is $333.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

