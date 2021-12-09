Orion Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,512,000 after purchasing an additional 982,442 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,475 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,136,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,827,000 after purchasing an additional 717,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,797,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,871,000 after purchasing an additional 259,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $52.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%.

