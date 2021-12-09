Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

