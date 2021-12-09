Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Amgen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 77,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 34.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $213.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $120.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.90 and its 200 day moving average is $224.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

