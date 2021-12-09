Orion Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 495,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

NYSE EBS opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.90. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

