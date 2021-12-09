Orion Capital Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.7% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $115.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.96. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.63 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

