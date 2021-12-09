Orion Capital Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

GOOGL opened at $2,963.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,867.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,711.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.