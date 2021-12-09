Orion Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $264.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

