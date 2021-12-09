Orion Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 90.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.44.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $125.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

