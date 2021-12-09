Orion Capital Management LLC Buys 700 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 6.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 189,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $3,976,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $819,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,762,352 shares of company stock valued at $163,985,789 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.