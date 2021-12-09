Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

