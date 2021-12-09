Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Redfin by 35.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth $158,000. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth $200,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Redfin by 6.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth $216,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

RDFN stock opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $119,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 306,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,319,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,250 shares of company stock worth $4,352,708. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

