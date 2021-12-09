Origin Protocol (OGN) Market Capitalization Achieves $265.05 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 32% lower against the dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $265.05 million and $33.01 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00043341 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.