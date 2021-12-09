OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.44 Million

Analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to post sales of $23.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.05 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $14.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $104.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $147.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $150.38 million, with estimates ranging from $112.42 million to $224.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OrganiGram.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.99.

OGI stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $620.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

