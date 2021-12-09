Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 751 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 1,628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

VNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

