Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,210 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.3% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.0% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AN opened at $120.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.45 and a twelve month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock worth $162,595,844. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

