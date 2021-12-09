Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 408 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

SRCL stock opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 143.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.