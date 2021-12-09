Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.01 Million Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 39.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in GameStop were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 47.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 32.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 127.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Shares of GME opened at $173.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.89 and a beta of -2.02. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

