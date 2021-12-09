Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,421,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,634,000 after buying an additional 45,996 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 735.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 62,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 54,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $40.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

