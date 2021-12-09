Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLY opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

