Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $269.45 million and approximately $46.13 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000808 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00043283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

