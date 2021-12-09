Oraichain Token (ORAI) Reaches One Day Volume of $457,894.00

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can now be bought for approximately $8.06 or 0.00015965 BTC on major exchanges. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $16.47 million and $457,894.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00045173 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.97 or 0.00223825 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token (ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

