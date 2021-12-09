OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.18% of OptiNose worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPTN. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,872.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 132.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

