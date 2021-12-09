Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 3,069 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,945,000 after acquiring an additional 393,460 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 82,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

