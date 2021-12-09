Optimum Investment Advisors Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,389 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,904,896 shares of company stock valued at $689,823,874. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart stock opened at $137.15 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.