Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 2,400 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after buying an additional 174,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,322,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,968 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after purchasing an additional 489,865 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $54.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.93. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $54.48.

