Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 469,240 shares.The stock last traded at $48.51 and had previously closed at $47.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,790,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,034,000 after acquiring an additional 64,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Open Text by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

