Only1 (LIKE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $935,703.00

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a market cap of $28.53 million and $935,703.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Only1 has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Only1 alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00043764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Only1 Profile

Only1 is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,466,869 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Only1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Only1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.