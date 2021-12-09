OneWater Marine (ONEW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ: ONEW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/24/2021 – OneWater Marine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

11/19/2021 – OneWater Marine had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – OneWater Marine was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

11/19/2021 – OneWater Marine had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – OneWater Marine had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – OneWater Marine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

ONEW stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $788.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 3.50.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,138 shares of company stock worth $5,454,572. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. FMR LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,978,000. State Street Corp raised its position in OneWater Marine by 98.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 120,810 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,783,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 4.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,403,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after acquiring an additional 65,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 158.6% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 57,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

