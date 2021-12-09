Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Gap Up to $180.93

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $180.93, but opened at $186.48. Omnicell shares last traded at $182.13, with a volume of 930 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 106.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $964,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,090 shares of company stock worth $11,456,719 over the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

