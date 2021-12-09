Offshift (XFT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $361,984.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $4.16 or 0.00008499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded up 20% against the dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $18.53 million and $361,984.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,705.99 or 0.99623776 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00048065 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00032882 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.76 or 0.00840167 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,460,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

