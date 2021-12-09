Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at B. Riley

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ocwen Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OCN opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. Ocwen Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $336.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.89.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.24. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ocwen Financial will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

