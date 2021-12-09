Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at B. Riley

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ocwen Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:OCN opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. Ocwen Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $336.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.89.
Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.24. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ocwen Financial will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.
