NVR (NYSE:NVR) Shares Gap Up to $5,671.38

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5,671.38, but opened at $5,898.42. NVR shares last traded at $5,919.90, with a volume of 18 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,359.25.

The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5,096.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,031.49.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $65.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NVR during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 4,650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 133.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

