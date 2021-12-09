Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Raised to Buy at BMO Capital Markets

Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$114.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$125.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE NVEI traded up C$9.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$82.22. 1,283,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. The company has a market cap of C$11.75 billion and a PE ratio of 79.31. Nuvei has a 52-week low of C$54.47 and a 52-week high of C$180.00.

