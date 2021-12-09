Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Position Reduced by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 6.1% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.77.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $70.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average is $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $73.50.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

