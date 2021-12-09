Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up approximately 1.5% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $534,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 27.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.42.

NYSE:NUE opened at $112.81 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day moving average is $105.83.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

