Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Up 11.9%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price traded up 11.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $159.60 and last traded at $158.80. 47,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,670,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $8,579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.19, for a total transaction of $980,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,971 shares of company stock valued at $45,847,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after acquiring an additional 777,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Novavax by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after buying an additional 251,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Novavax by 139.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after buying an additional 860,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,107,000 after acquiring an additional 74,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

