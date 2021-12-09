Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) is Cerity Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,124 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of Northern Trust worth $96,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTRS traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.55. 1,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,700. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $88.20 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

