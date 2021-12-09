Norris B. Powell Sells 4,291 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $369,712.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.17. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.