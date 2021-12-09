Nongfu Spring (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Stock Price Up 16%

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) shares rose 16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.

About Nongfu Spring (OTCMKTS:NNFSF)

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Functional Drinks Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea and coffee drink products, functional drink products, fruit juice products, plant-based yogurts, and fresh oranges and apples, as well as supply chain management.

